NABU and SAPO are not liquidated, it’s just return to Constitution - Maliuk

The head of the SSU, Vasyl Maliuk, believes that the vote of MPs for the law that reduces the powers of the NABU and the SAPO is a return to the Constitution.

He said this at a briefing, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

"Do we live in a state governed by the rule of law? Yes, we do! The main law is the Constitution! No one has eliminated anyone. I am not a deputy or a lawmaker. Believe me, what they voted for is a matter for MPs. It is better to ask them. It will be the right and logical thing to do. As far as I understand, this is just a return to the Constitution. Both SAPO and NABU have not been liquidated. They continue to exist and continue to work efficiently," Maliuk said.

The SSU Head stressed that SAPO and NABU remain independent bodies.

"But according to the Constitution, the Prosecutor General is the only one in the country. There can be no duplication or tautology. I think this is what our lawmakers were guided by. It was done just to strengthen somebody. And, perhaps, I think, for a certain system of checks and balances... To prevent the body from suddenly turning into some kind of ‘monster’ under ultimatum," Maliuk added.

As a reminder, on 22 July, the Verkhovna Rada adopted bill 12414, which effectively eliminates the independence of the NABU and the SAPO.