Fighting "agents in robes" is separate area of work, - Maliuk

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Russia, the SSU has opened 174 criminal proceedings against priests of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate.

According to Censor.NET, citing LIGA.net, this was stated by the head of the Service Vasyl Maliuk.

"This is a separate area of work - the fight against "agents in cassocks". The Constitution has a principle of freedom of conscience, freedom of religion, and we respect this. But if they support the aggressor, then, of course, we document such persons," he said.

In 174 criminal proceedings against priests of the UOC-MP, 122 clerics have been notified of suspicion, and in 31 cases a guilty verdict has been passed.

"The presence of a cassock and censer is not an aggravating circumstance, but it does not exempt from criminal liability. And it does not give any indulgences. If they commit crimes against the foundations of national security or any other crimes, we qualify it in accordance with the current legislation and bring them to justice," Maliuk added.

