Russian special services were preparing to blow up SSU building in Kyiv - Maliuk

Russian special services were preparing an operation to blow up the SSU building in Kyiv on the orders of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

The head of the SSU Vasyl Maliuk said this at a meeting with journalists, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

"In 2023, Putin signed an internal closed decree on the so-called 'sabotage noise'. The GRU and FSB are the executors. This is due to the fact that they commit various kinds of terrorist acts on the territory of Ukraine to the maximum extent possible. There was one situation where we were "leading" one of the groups. We found out that explosives were ready, a significant amount of them. One man was supposed to hand over a suitcase with explosives to another terrorist scoundrel. I told him: as soon as he takes it, we will lead him further, as soon as he enters the building, we will detain him. We watch: a young girl takes this bag, gets into a taxi, which makes a big circle and arrives here to Volodymyrska. The girl gets out and carries the suitcase with explosives almost to our door," said Maliuk.

He added that the Security Service personnel are not currently at this location.

"We have a lot of backup command posts, for obvious reasons, we did this a long time ago. But it was here that she brought 7 kilograms of explosives and was detained. Given the impressive elements of grief, the enemy could have done a lot," Maliuk said.

