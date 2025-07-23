Chancellor Merz, EU and G7 partners are following developments in Ukraine and expect fight against corruption to continue, - German government spokesman Cornelius

Germany will continue to support Ukraine in its opposition to Russian aggression, but expects Kyiv to continue democratic reforms.

This was stated by German government spokesman Stefan Cornelius during a briefing, commenting on the adoption by Ukraine of a law limiting the powers of the NABU and the SAPO, Ukrinform reports, Censor.NET reports.

"The Chancellor, EU and G7 partners are watching the developments with great attention," the German government spokesman said.

He noted that the partners are encouraging the Ukrainian government to continue reforms, particularly in the fight against corruption.

At the same time, Cornelius assured that Germany and its partners "stand firmly on the side of Ukraine" as it repels Russia's full-scale aggression.

Regarding the prospects of EU membership, the German government spokesman said that "the decision on Ukraine's accession will not be made tomorrow," adding that Ukraine has already demonstrated outstanding reform steps.

"We have voiced our expectations. So it is too early to talk about any consequences," Cornelius said.

On July 22, the Verkhovna Rada passed draft law 12414, which eliminates the independence of the NABU and the SAPO.

In the evening, it was signed by President Zelenskyy.

NABU Director Semen Kryvonos urged the president not to sign the bill, as it would make NABU and SAPO dependent.

In Dnipro, people protested against the adoption of draft law No. 12414 by the Verkhovna Rada, which effectively means the elimination of the independence of the NABU and the SAPO.

A protest also began in Kyiv.

In a video address, Zelenskyy later said that Ukraine's anti-corruption infrastructure would work. July 23 The law limiting the powers of the NABU and the SAPO comes into force.