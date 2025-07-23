Kolomoiskyi case: NABU and SAPO complete investigation of UAH 9.2 billion scheme

The NABU and the SAPO have completed the investigation into the case of former PrivatBank owner Ihor Kolomoiskyi, who is suspected of trying to seize UAH 9.2 billion.

This was reported by the Bureau's press service, Censor.NET reports.

Currently, the case file is open to the defense for review.

"The investigation has established that in January-March 2015, the ultimate beneficiary of the bank, at that time the Head of the Dnipro Regional State Administration, developed a plan to seize PrivatBank's funds in order to further finance a controlled offshore company and increase his own share in the bank's authorized capital. For this purpose, the bank was artificially obliged to pay over UAH 9.2 billion to the said controlled company under the pretext of allegedly repurchasing its own bonds at an inflated value.

Subsequently, a part of the amount of over UAH 446 million was transferred to the accounts of three related legal entities under the guise of securities purchase and sale transactions, and later to the accounts of two more. Eventually, the funds were transferred to the personal account of the ultimate beneficiary of PrivatBank. He disposed of them at his own discretion - he contributed them to the authorized capital of PrivatBank in accordance with the requirements of the National Bank of Ukraine," the NABU said.

In addition to Kolomoiskyi, the suspects in the case are:

former Chairman of the Board of PrivatBank;

Former Deputy Head of the Department - Director of the Interbank Dealing Department of the bank, who was also an authorized representative of a non-resident company related to PrivatBank;

former Deputy Chairman of the Board of PrivatBank - Director of the Treasury;

former Head of the Department for Support of Interbank Transactions of the Treasury of PrivatBank;

former deputy head of the Department for servicing accounts of LORO of correspondent banks, non-residents of the head office of PrivatBank.

Cases against Kolomoiskyi

In September 2023, Kolomoiskyi was notified of suspicion under two articles. He is accused of fraud and legalization of the proceeds of crime. During the trial, the court imposed on Kolomoisky a pre-trial restraint in the form of detention with the possibility of bail in the amount of UAH 509 million (later the bail was increased to UAH 3.9 billion).

On May 8, 2024, Ihor Kolomoiskyi was notified of suspicion of organizing a contract killing.