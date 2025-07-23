Zelenskyy gathered heads of SSU, NABU, SAPO, NACP and SBI: They agreed to work constructively. Joint action plan will be developed within two weeks. PHOTO

Today, 23 July 2025, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy gathered all the heads of law enforcement and anti-corruption agencies, with the Prosecutor General also present.

"This is a very necessary meeting, a frank and useful conversation that really helps. We all have a common enemy - the Russian occupiers, and the defence of the Ukrainian state requires sufficient strength of the law enforcement and anti-corruption systems, and therefore a real sense of justice," he said.

According to Zelenskyy, criminal proceedings should not last for years without legal verdicts, and those who work against Ukraine should not feel comfortable and not feel the inevitability of punishment.

"I am grateful to all the participants of our meeting today: The SSU, NABU, SAPO, NAPC, SBI, Ministry of Internal Affairs, and the Prosecutor General. Thank you for your willingness to work as a team - the team of Ukraine. And for the sake of Ukraine's interests. We agreed that everyone would work exclusively constructively," Zelenskyy said.

"We all hear what society says. We see what people expect from state institutions to ensure fairness and efficiency of each institution. We have discussed the necessary administrative and legislative decisions that will strengthen the work of each institution, resolve existing contradictions, and remove threats. Everyone will work together and we will support them at the political level.

We have agreed that next week we will have an in-depth working meeting on a common action plan. And in two weeks, a joint plan should be ready - what steps are needed and will be implemented to strengthen Ukraine and resolve existing issues, provide more justice and really protect the interests of Ukrainian society," the head of state summarises.

On 22 July, the Verkhovna Rada passed draft law 12414, which eliminates the independence of the NABU and the SAPO.

In the evening, it was signed by President Zelenskyy.

NABU Director Semen Kryvonos called on the President not to sign the bill, as it would make NABU and SAPO dependent.

In Dnipro, people protested against the adoption of draft law 12414 by the Verkhovna Rada, which effectively means the elimination of the independence of the NABU and the SAPO.

A protest also began in Kyiv.

In a video address, Zelenskyy later stated that the anti-corruption infrastructure in Ukraine would work. On 23 July, the law limiting the powers of the NABU and the SAPO came into force.