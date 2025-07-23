We are preparing bill to abolish yesterday’s trash. VR and Zelenskyy have messed up, and there are already hints from partners, - Yurchyshyn

The Verkhovna Rada is preparing a draft law to abolish yesterday's decision to limit the powers of the NABU and SAPO. A petition to the Constitutional Court is also being prepared with the help of lawyers.

This was reported on Facebook by Yaroslav Yurchyshyn, a member of the "Voice" party and chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Freedom of Speech, Censor.NET informs.

He published a short action plan to protect the independence of the NABU and the Specialised Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office:

1. We are preparing and registering a draft law on the cancellation of yesterday's trash (voting for draft law No. 12414 - Ed.). It will be ready soon, and we will invite everyone to sign it. We will see who among the people's deputies is able to hear the people.

2. Work with international partners. The emphasis is on preventing the Ukrainian authorities from slipping into authoritarianism. Yes, cooperation in the defence sector should be unconditional. But if the IMF, the ESDP, and the European Union give money for reforms, they (the reforms) must be protected. And only under them and for them can these resources be accessed. We already have the first hints from our partners. More will follow.

3. Preparation of a constitutional petition. I am grateful to a whole galaxy of lawyers who have expressed a desire to help. We will show the draft and proofread it together. Only then will we submit it.

Read more: What Zelenskyy said about NABU. Selection of quotes

According to him, the priority is currently on the first two points.

"Because the Verkhovna Rada and the President have messed up, the priority for correction is with these institutions. The third point requires time and attention. And the decision will be made in months, at best (in reality, years). We are working on it. This is a plan for politicians and experts. We will inform you about the progress and implementation.

Thank you very much to the public. You have shown who is really the customer for the creation and development of anti-corruption infrastructure. Thank you for uniting and for not being afraid to express your position. We need to continue this. And we need to formulate a request to politicians for consolidation to protect Ukrainian democracy. Regardless of political colours and parties. Because our strength is only in unity. And victory over both internal challenges and (most importantly) the external enemy," he concludes.

Read more: "This brings us closer to authoritarian enemy" - statement by International Foundation "Renaissance regarding law against NACB

On 22 July, the Verkhovna Rada passed Bill 12414, which eliminates the independence of the NABU and the SAPO.

In the evening, President Zelenskyy signed it.

NABU Director Semen Kryvonos called on the President not to sign the bill, as it would make NABU and SAPO dependent.

In Dnipro, people protested against the adoption of draft law 12414 by the Verkhovna Rada, which effectively means the elimination of the independence of the NABU and the SAPO.

A protest also began in Kyiv.

In a video address, Zelenskyy later stated that the anti-corruption infrastructure in Ukraine would work. On 23 July, the law limiting the powers of the NABU and the SAPO came into force.