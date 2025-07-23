"This brings us closer to authoritarian enemy" - statement by International Foundation "Renaissance regarding law against NACB

Restricting the independence of anti-corruption bodies may be the first step towards the elimination of democratic institutions in Ukraine.

This is stated in a statement by the International Renaissance Foundation regarding the law that weakens the independence of NACB and SAPO, Censor.NET reports.

"We consider the adoption of the draft law 12414 by the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine and its signing by the President of Ukraine to be a critical mistake that calls into question the further fight against corruption in Ukraine and our country's path to the EU.



A blow to the independence of anti-corruption bodies may be the first step towards dismantling democratic institutions in Ukraine, which have become one of the achievements of the Revolution of Dignity.



This brings us closer to the authoritarian enemy we are fighting against and in the fight against which so many Ukrainians have given their lives.



We call for the repeal of this law, the restoration of NACB and SAPO's independence, and the halt to any attempts to weaken democracy in Ukraine," the statement reads.

As a reminder, on July 22, the Verkhovna Rada passed draft law 12414, which eliminates the independence of the NACB and the SAPO.

In the evening, it was signed by President Zelenskyy.

NACB Director Semen Kryvonos urged the president not to sign the bill, as it would make NACB and SAPO dependent.

In Dnipro, people protested against the adoption of draft law No. 12414 by the Verkhovna Rada, which effectively means the elimination of the independence of the NACB and the SAPO.

A protest also began in Kyiv.

In a video address, Zelenskyy later said that Ukraine's anti-corruption infrastructure would work. July 23 The law limiting the powers of the NACB and the SAPO comes into force.