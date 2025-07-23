"Robbers say they may finally rob and won’t be punished" - military Firsov comments on law against NABU

The law on limiting the powers of the NABU and the SAPO, which has already entered into force, is causing outrage among soldiers defending Ukraine at the front.

The commander of the platoon of attack drones of the 109th TDF Brigade, Yehor Firsov, posted this on Facebook, Censor.NET reports.

In his opinion, the current situation is not a matter of NABU or SAPO.

"This is a matter of savagery - when they say to your face: "Well, we may finally rob, and we won't be punished for it".

And then they add:

"And what will you do to us? Those who can do something are at the front.

Those who come out to protest will soon go there too," he adds.

He went on to say that the day before, he had received a photo from the rally from an official under the jurisdiction of the NABU.

Firsov publishes in detail an excerpt from the dialog with the official:

- "What are you doing there?" I said, "You don't like them.

- It's not about love. It's just that with these people, even if I have problems, I will be able to prove my innocence with arguments and facts. But if others come, I feel that there will be no point in proving it... The next one will be the HACC, you'll see!

"Throughout my service, I realized one thing: if there is a single demand for something among the military, it is for justice. I want to finally live in a world of objectivity, legality, and order. Nothing is more demotivating than to see that while you are sitting in a trench, someone is robbing the country for which your comrades are dying. So we are dying so that they can rob? And we are the ones who are being robbed... Ultimately, I am afraid that with such news, the military... no, they will not seize power. They will not create a junta or even a party. They simply don't have the strength for all this. They will decide - that's it! F@ck fighting for it! And it will all end quickly: the Rada, the President, and..." the soldier summarizes.

On 22 July, the Verkhovna Rada adopted bill 12414, which eliminates the independence of the NABU and the SAPO.

In the evening, President Zelenskyy signed it.

NACB Director Semen Kryvonos urged the president not to sign the bill, as it would put NACB and SAPO in a dependent mode.

In Dnipro, people rallied against the adoption by the Verkhovna Rada of Bill 12414, which effectively eliminates the independence of the NACB and the SAPO.

A protest also started in Kyiv.

In a video address, Zelenskyy later said that Ukraine's anti-corruption infrastructure would work. On July 23, the Law on limiting the powers of the NABU and the SAPO came into force.