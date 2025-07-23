What Zelenskyy said about NABU. Selection of quotes

In connection with the adoption of a bill that eliminates the independence of the NABU and the SAPO, it is worth recalling what Volodymyr Zelenskyy said about the NABU and the fight against corruption.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to UP.

Address by Volodymyr Zelenskyy, September 2019

If you are being asked for a bribe, offered a kickback or any other corruption scheme, please do not remain silent! No need to post on social media: "All is lost, these are the same as those, Zelenskyy has appointed his "wheelers-dealers". No. Here is the phone number, the NABU hotline. Call and report.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussing corruption in Ukraine during a meeting with US President Donald Trump, September 2019

I told the US president that it is not a good advertisement for Ukraine when everyone says that the country is corrupt. I invited him to Ukraine so that he could come and see that we are a truly democratic, European country... I would like this "advertising" to end. We are starting a different story.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy at a meeting with NABU and SAPO employees, October 2019

As the elected president of Ukraine, I really want you to know that your hands are not tied. Please, we really want all corrupt officials, all top corrupt officials, to be held accountable under the law. We want them to get the sentences they deserve, because society will never forgive us for this. I know that you were treated differently by the former government, but we are not talking about the former, we are talking about the future, I mean the future, and I want to tell you that we really believe in your professionalism, we believe in your energy, we believe in the justice that you have in your heart. I understand that you have been under a lot of pressure, maybe even now someone is putting pressure on you. But if someone puts pressure on you, look, we will not influence you. And if someone puts pressure on you, tell them that we will influence them.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy's speech at the Munich Security Conference, February 2023

Our post-war society will not forgive any corrupt steps, and I am confident that we will overcome this. At the same time, we have reforms, we have an anti-corruption system, one of the most powerful in Europe, we have many institutions. The selection of the last anti-corruption body (the NABU director) is nearing completion, and this system will be 100 percent operational.

As a reminder, on 22 July, the Verkhovna Rada adopted bill 12414, which eliminates the independence of the NABU and the SAPO.

In the evening, President Zelenskyy signed it.

NABU Director Semen Kryvonos urged the president not to sign the bill, as it would put NABU and SAPO in a dependent mode.

In Dnipro, people rallied against the adoption by the Verkhovna Rada of Bill 12414, which effectively eliminates the independence of the NABU and the SAPO.

A protest also started in Kyiv.

In a video address, Zelenskyy later said that Ukraine's anti-corruption infrastructure would work. On July 23, the Law on limiting the powers of the NABU and the SAPO has come into force.