"Bankova’s goats, parents of deceased have nothing to lose, have you thought about that?" - mother of dead Ratushnykh brothers

Svitlana Povaliaieva, the mother of the fallen defenders Vasyl and Roman Ratushnykh, appealed to the authorities amid protests against the adoption of a law restricting the independence of the NABU and the SAPO.

"Bahatyr, where my Vasyl died, is already occupied, Torske, which Vasyl liberated in the autumn of 22nd, is under threat, says Deepstate. Iziumshchyna, where my Roman died, is still holding out. There are tens of thousands of such Vasyls and Romans all over Ukraine. Their parents have nothing to lose. Have you thought about that, you bankova's goats? Have you thought about the fact that no one here will take off their slippers to climb on a bench, and that your fattened police will be f#cked up as soon as they let off the first gas?

However, what kind of ‘thinking’ am I talking about... it's good that you are such stupid narcissistic f#ckers - you don't understand the luxury of your fucking political technologies - you have never died with your child, you don't know that it is impossible to intimidate a dead person - and that's fine: you will die in your illusions and impurities without the stingiest kind word to follow," she said.

On 22 July, the Verkhovna Rada adopted bill 12414, which eliminates the independence of the NABU and the SAPO.

In the evening, President Zelenskyy signed it.

NACB Director Semen Kryvonos urged the president not to sign the bill, as it would put NACB and SAPO in a dependent mode.

In Dnipro, people rallied against the adoption by the Verkhovna Rada of Bill 12414, which effectively eliminates the independence of the NACB and the SAPO.

A protest also started in Kyiv.

In a video address, Zelenskyy later said that Ukraine's anti-corruption infrastructure would work.

