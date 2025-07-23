The adoption of the law on depriving NABU and SAPO of their independence is cynical.

This was stated by Leonid Maslov, an intelligence officer of a separate intelligence company within the 92nd Separate Mechanised Brigade, Censor.NET reports.

He stressed that he has "huge scepticism about NABU, SAPO, HACC", but "the very existence of these bodies as independent and, it must be admitted, quite effective, has long saved our state system from falling to the level of a banana republic".

"To summarise:

1) The SSU put on a show and shamelessly pissed in the eye with its press releases. They did not find any FSB agents. All the detentions are an incredible, fantastic, large-scale fake, including the fake about the dirty Gusarov, who was not a 'Russian mole', but in 2012-2013, when NABU did not exist, being an ordinary cop, he simply illegally leaked information to Yanukovych's people (i.e. the President of Ukraine), namely Dmitry Ivantsov, an employee of the ... SSU. You are just being made to look like idiots when they say that the NABU mole was working for the Russians. No, fuck, this Gusarov worked for YOUR mole, who, like most of you, worked for the enemy at the time

2) The SBI was investigating road accidents committed by NABU employees. What is the purpose of 100,500 searches in road accident cases? The purpose: to find dirt, to discredit the NABU, to find out who else is being investigated.

3) Let me remind you of the name of the bill 12414, which our precious deputy Yermak has already signed.

On Amendments to the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine regarding the peculiarities of pre-trial investigation of criminal offences related to the disappearance of missing persons under special circumstances in martial law.

The author of the draft law, O. Bakumov, was not even informed about this bullshit," the soldier said.

Maslov called the adoption of the law cynical.

"Imagine how cynical you have to be to insert a provision on brothels into the law on the Pope and at the same time go to secular meetings on constitutionalism, wear beautiful suits and shout "Venice Commission, Strasbourg, European integration, regulations, state-building, democracy and other abiirvallg".

Cattle in ties. That's what you are. You're like the serfs on the 95th block, crumbling a loaf of bread? Here's a tip: now you'll have to ask the baron and his pocket aces for permission. They wanted an independent BES? Fuck you. Don't you know what country we live in? We live in feudalism! So corruption is a legitimate and necessary thing to do, if you have His Highness' permission. No NABU for you. Tomorrow there will be a law on bagels and we will insert an amendment to the Constitution into it, and the devil Arakhamia will tell you how to vote, Putin's deputies will support it," he concluded.





On 22 July, the Verkhovna Rada passed draft law 12414, which eliminates the independence of the NACB and the SAPO.

In the evening, it was signed by President Zelenskyy.

The NACB Director Semen Kryvonos called on the President not to sign the bill, as it would make NACB and SAPO dependent.

In Dnipro, people protested against the adoption of draft law 12414 by the Verkhovna Rada, which effectively means the elimination of the independence of the NACB and the SAPO.

A protest also began in Kyiv.

In a video message, Zelenskyy later said that the anti-corruption infrastructure in Ukraine would work.

