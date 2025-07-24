Zelenskyy is ready to meet with Putin at any time - Tykhyi

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy is ready for direct talks with Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin.

According to Censor.NET, citing Suspilne, this was stated by the spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Heorhiy Tykhyi, after consultations in Istanbul.

According to him, the proposal for a personal meeting with Putin remains valid and can be implemented at any time if there is a corresponding initiative from the Russian side.

"If Putin comes out tomorrow and says: "I want to meet with Zelenskyy," President Zelenskyy will be ready to meet with him tomorrow," Tychy said.

He emphasized that Ukraine insists on a meeting between the leaders, as key decisions in Russia are made by one person.

"If we want a big decision on the ceasefire and other important issues, we need this person in the room," the Foreign Ministry spokesman explained.

At the same time, Tychyi asked a rhetorical question about the Kremlin's lack of response to this initiative.

"Why is it so difficult to meet and start a conversation? This question should be addressed to Moscow," the spokesman concluded.

