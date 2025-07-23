Ukraine and Russia carried out prisoner exchange. Seriously ill and severely wounded defenders return home – Zelenskyy. VIDEO&PHOTOS

On July 23, a POW swap took place between Ukraine and Russia. Seriously ill and severely wounded defenders were returned home to Ukraine.

This was reported by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Censor.NET informs.

"Today marked the ninth stage of the exchange agreed upon in Istanbul. Seriously ill and severely wounded defenders are returning home. We can now share the details, over 1,000 of our people have been returned through all stages of the recent Istanbul agreements. For thousands of families, this is the joy of embracing their loved ones once again. Thanks to everyone who worked on this," Zelenskyy said.

According to the head of state, the warriors returning today defended Ukraine on various frontlines.

"A significant number have been held captive for over three years. All will receive the necessary support and medical care. It is important that exchanges continue and our people are returning home. Thanks to everyone who carries on this crucial work. Bringing all our people back is a priority for the state. We will continue all efforts to ensure every one of our people returns from captivity," the president added.

