Over 1,200 people to participate in humanitarian exchange between Russia and Ukraine – Umerov

The delegations of Ukraine and Russia at the negotiations in Istanbul discussed the next stages of prisoner and civilian exchanges.

This was reported by National Security and Defense Council Secretary Rustem Umerov, Censor.NET cites NV.

According to Umerov, the Russian side agreed to the return of people who have been held captive for over three years, including severely wounded and young detainees.

"More than 1,200 people will participate in the exchange," the NSDC secretary said.

