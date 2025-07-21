3 074 66
New talks with Russia in Istanbul are planned for Wednesday – Zelenskyy. VIDEO
In a video address, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced a new meeting with the Russians in Istanbul.
According to Censor.NET, the video was published on the president's telegram channel.
"Today, I discussed the preparation for a prisoner exchange and another meeting in Turkey with Rustem Umerov and the Russian side. Umerov reported that the meeting is planned for Wednesday. More details will follow tomorrow," Zelenskyy said.
