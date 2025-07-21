Ukraine plans to launch multiple citizenship with Germany, Poland, Czech Republic, and Baltic states – Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that the first countries with which Ukraine may launch a multiple citizenship mechanism will be Germany, Poland, the Czech Republic, and the Baltic states.

He announced this during a meeting with Ukrainian diplomats, Censor.NET reports.

"We will gradually determine the circle of countries with which the relevant procedures will be opened. I thought to start with the countries where the most Ukrainians currently reside. These are primarily countries like Germany, Poland, the Czech Republic, and the Baltic states," the president said.

Zelenskyy also mentioned Canada and other countries: "This is also an important aspect — which countries have traditionally been with us, have traditionally supported us, and are very warm and important for Ukraine," he added.

Recall that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed the law on multiple citizenship in Ukraine on July 15.

