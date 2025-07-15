Zelenskyy signs law on multiple citizenship in Ukraine and withdrawal from Ottawa Convention

On July 15, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a law on multiple citizenship in Ukraine, ratification of the agreement on the establishment of a Special Tribunal for the crime of Russian aggression against Ukraine and suspension of the Ottawa Convention on the Prohibition of the Use of Anti-Personnel Mines.

The President announced this on social media, Censor.NET reports.

"I immediately signed the documents submitted by the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine: the law on multiple citizenship, the ratification of the Agreement on the establishment of a Special Tribunal for the crime of Russian aggression against Ukraine, and the suspension of the Ottawa Convention on Anti-Personnel Mines for Ukraine. I am grateful to the people's deputies of Ukraine for supporting these decisions. Each of them strengthens Ukraine," he said.

According to the president, thanks to multiple citizenship, Ukraine will be able to create more real legal foundations for "the unity of our great nation - millions of Ukrainians on all continents, as well as those representatives of other nations who have linked their fate with Ukraine."

"Thanks to the tribunal and cooperation with countries and international organizations, we will be able to ensure the real inevitability of Russia's punishment for the war against Ukraine. And by taking steps to use certain types of weapons, including anti-personnel mines, we will be able to achieve at least parity in the forces and means necessary to defend against Russian aggression. Russia has never been a party to the Ottawa Convention and has never taken honest steps within the framework of any policy of arms reduction or humanization of the use of weapons," he explained.

Zelenskyy also instructed government officials to immediately work on and adopt all the bylaws to implement these laws.

"We can already start identifying the first partner states with which multiple citizenship will be introduced. I expect the government and the Office team to present a schedule for the implementation of agreements on the launch of the tribunal. We are also intensifying decisions in the field of defense that will support our soldiers," the Head of State added.

As a reminder, on August 8, 2024, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy submitted a draft law on multiple citizenship to the Parliament .

On June 18, 2025, the Verkhovna Rada supported draft law No. 11469 on the introduction of multiple citizenship in Ukraine.

On July 15, the Verkhovna Rada ratifies the Agreement with the Council of Europe on the establishment of a special tribunal for the crime of Russian aggression against Ukraine, and supports Ukraine's withdrawal from the Ottawa Convention banning the use of anti-personnel mines.