Rada ratifies agreement on special tribunal for Russian aggression

News special tribunal for the crimes of the Russian Federation
Rada ratifies agreement on establishment of special tribunal for crime of Russian aggression

The Verkhovna Rada has ratified the Agreement with the Council of Europe on the establishment of a special tribunal for the crime of Russian aggression against Ukraine.

This was announced by MP Yaroslav Zhelezniak, Censor.NET reports.

The bill was supported by 323 MPs.

As a reminder, on 25 June, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Council of Europe Secretary General Alain Berset signed an agreement on the establishment of a Special Tribunal to investigate the crime of aggression against Ukraine.

The Special Tribunal will enable investigations against the top leadership of the aggressor state. However, verdicts will be passed only after they lose their positions.

Read more: Russia will not recognize "null and void" special tribunal on crime of aggression against Ukraine – Russian Foreign Ministry

