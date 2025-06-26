Russia will not recognize "null and void" special tribunal on crime of aggression against Ukraine – Russian Foreign Ministry

The Russian Foreign Ministry stated that it will not recognize the Special Tribunal on the Crime of Aggression by Russia against Ukraine and warned third countries against joining it.

The statement by Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova was quoted by the Russian BBC service, as reported by Censor.NET.

"The work and decisions of this body will be null and void for us. We will regard any state’s accession to it as a hostile act, reflecting a desire not to resolve but to deepen the current crisis surrounding Ukraine," she said.

Zakharova also criticized the Council of Europe.

"We have repeatedly expressed our principled position: the Council of Europe is not empowered to establish criminal courts, nor to define acts of aggression, and does not have the corresponding authority. In order to hasten the launch of this pseudo-legal special tribunal, the Soviet-European bureaucracy is ready to disregard all norms, primarily legal ones," Russia added.

Recall that on June 25, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Council of Europe Secretary General Alain Berse signed an agreement on the establishment of a Special Tribunal to investigate the crime of aggression against Ukraine.