Von der Leyen on signing agreement on special tribunal against Russia: And justice will prevail

President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen welcomed the signing of an agreement on the establishment of a tribunal to consider the crime of Russian aggression by Ukraine and the Council of Europe.

As Censor.NET informs, this is stated in von der Leyen's post in X.

"I sincerely welcome the agreement signed between President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and the Council of Europe on the establishment of a Special Tribunal to investigate the crime of aggression," the President of the European Commission said.

She emphasized that the aggressors must be brought before judges.

"And justice will prevail," von der Leyen said.

As a reminder, on June 25, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Council of Europe Secretary General Alain Berset signed an agreement on the establishment of a Special Tribunal to investigate the crime of aggression against Ukraine.

