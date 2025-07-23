Ukrainian delegation coordinated positions with Turkish partners ahead of further talks in Istanbul - Umierov

On the eve of further talks in Istanbul, the Ukrainian delegation has coordinated its positions with Turkish partners.

This was announced on Facebook by Rustem Umierov, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council and head of the Ukrainian delegation for talks with the Russian side, Censor.NET reports.

Umerov said that together with the head of the President's Office, Andrii Yermak, they held an important meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

"We conveyed words of gratitude and congratulations from President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. We are grateful to Turkey and personally to President Erdogan for their assistance in organizing a platform for the negotiation process and Turkey's active role in achieving a just and sustainable peace for Ukraine. Turkey continues to play an important role in international efforts to end the war. We have coordinated our positions with our Turkish partners ahead of further talks in Istanbul," the NSDC Secretary said.

In addition, Umierov spoke about his meeting with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and Senior Advisor to the President of the Republic of Turkey Akif Çagatay Kilic.

"We also talked about the security situation and our cooperation in the defense sector," the NSDC Secretary said.

He added that Ukraine appreciates Turkey's consistent political and security support, which has been ongoing since 2014, the year of the temporary occupation of Crimea.

"The Republic of Turkey has consistently supported the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine and has consistently stated this at all international platforms," Umierov said.

Earlier it was reported that the Ukrainian delegation had already arrived in Turkey on July 23 to hold talks with Russian representatives in Istanbul. The main task of the talks is to organize a direct meeting between President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin.