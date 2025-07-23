Zelenskyy approves composition of delegation to talks with Russia in Istanbul - decree

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has appointed the composition of Ukraine's delegation to the talks with Russia, the next round of which is scheduled for this evening.

Censor.NET reports this with reference to Presidential Decree No. 539/2025.

According to the document, Zelenskyy ordered the formation of a Ukrainian delegation to participate in the negotiation process with Ukraine's international partners, as well as with representatives of the Russian Federation, to achieve a just and sustainable peace.

Members of the Ukrainian delegation:

UMEROV Rustem Enverovych - Secretary of the National Security and Defence Council of Ukraine, Head of the delegation

BEVZ Oleksandr Oleksandrovych - Advisor to the Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine

Diakov Oleksandr Ivanovych - Deputy Chief of Staff of the Naval Forces Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

KYSLYTSIA Serhii Olehovych - First Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs of Ukraine

KOVBASA Yurii Mykhailovych - Representative of the Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights in the system of security and defence bodies (by agreement)

KUZMYCHOV Heorhii Yuriiovych - Protocol Officer of the Service Support Office of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine of the Commander-in-Chief's Office of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

LUHOVSKYI Oleh Vasyliovych - First Deputy Head of the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine

OSTRIANSKYI Yevhen Viktorovych - Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

POKLAD Oleksandr Valentynovych - Deputy Head of the Security Service of Ukraine

SKIBITSKYI Vadym Vasyliovych - Deputy Chief of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine

FOMIN Andrii Anatoliiovych - Head of the International Law Department - Deputy Head of the International and Operational Law Department of the Central Legal Directorate of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

SHEVCHENKO Oleksii Mykolaiovych - Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

SHERIKHOV Oleksandr Ihorovych - Senior Officer of the Main Operational Department of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

SHYNKARIOV Yevhen Mykhailovych - Deputy Chief of Staff of the Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Zelenskyy also allowed the head of the delegation

to make changes to the composition of the Ukrainian delegation in agreement with the President of Ukraine;

to engage employees of state bodies, enterprises, institutions, organizations (in agreement with their heads), scientific advisers, experts (by agreement) in the prescribed manner to ensure the work of the Ukrainian delegation.

Earlier, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that new talks in Istanbul with the Russians are scheduled for Wednesday. Later it became known that the talks between the Ukrainian and Russian delegations were scheduled for this evening.