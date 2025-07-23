Negotiations between Ukrainian and Russian delegations scheduled for tonight - Erdogan’s administration

The Ukrainian and Russian delegations are to meet today, July 23, in Istanbul, at the Çiragan Palace, where the previous meeting took place.

This was reported by the Directorate of Communications of the Turkish Presidential Administration, Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrinform.

"The meeting is expected to begin at about 7 p.m. in the Beşiktaş district, in the Çiragan Palace," the statement said.

It was also noted that the meeting's program is subject to change.

Read more: Turkey’s goal is to ensure that Russia and Ukraine continue to communicate - Fidan

Earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that new talks in Istanbul with Russians are scheduled for Wednesday.