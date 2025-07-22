Turkey’s goal is to ensure that Russia and Ukraine continue to communicate - Fidan

Turkey hopes that the third round of talks between Russia and Ukraine will take place this week.

This was stated by Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, Censor.NET reports citing Interfax-Ukraine.

"Although Turkey is developing friendly relations in remote regions, it is also well aware of its regional responsibility. There will be intense diplomatic traffic in Istanbul this week. We hope that the third round of talks between Russia and Ukraine will take place this week. Our goal is to ensure that the parties continue to communicate with each other," the minister said.

According to Fidan, it is expected that "confidence-building steps will be implemented that will bring concrete results on the ground."

Earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that new talks in Istanbul with the Russians are scheduled for Wednesday.

