Zelenskyy on key topics of new Russia talks: prisoner return, abducted children, and leaders’ meeting preparation

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy outlined the key issues Ukraine plans to raise during the next round of negotiations with Russia in Turkey.

The head of state said this during a meeting with heads of Ukrainian embassies, Censor.NET reports.

"We need more momentum in the negotiations to end the war. This is a complex direction. And we all understand that truly effective negotiations can only happen at the leadership level," the president said.

Zelenskyy stated that our representatives are currently preparing at least one more prisoner exchange with Russia. He also recalled that the NSDC Secretary Rustem Umerov recently proposed a new meeting with the Russian side in Turkey.

"The meeting agenda is clear for us — the return of prisoners, the return of children abducted by Russia, and the preparation of a leaders’ meeting. I ask you to inform the countries where you serve about the necessity of exactly this negotiation approach, exactly this agenda, and to ensure Ukraine receives the necessary political support," the head of state declared.

Recall that on July 19, it was reported that NSDC Secretary Rustem Umerov proposed the Russian side hold the next meeting this week.

