Zelenskyy holds meeting on drone production and procurement: special focus on interceptor drones

On Monday, July 21, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting on the development, production, and procurement of drones.

He announced this via Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

"Government officials, the NSDC, the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and the Office team are working together. We analyzed all areas regarding the necessary drones, with a special focus on interceptor drones. Reports were given on every truly effective development, and we will contract them to the fullest extent. Tomorrow, government officials are expected to make the corresponding decisions," the head of state said.

According to Zelenskyy, the announced drone supply volumes for the Defense Forces of Ukraine will strengthen the defense of our frontline positions and normal life in cities and villages.

"The responsibility for contract fulfillment is personal. We are also working on scaling up our diplomatic strikes," the president added.

