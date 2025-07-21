Zelenskyy meets with Barrot: French companies ready to manufacture drones in Ukraine. VIDEO

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot.

He announced this on Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, during the meeting, they discussed defence assistance, especially the need for air defence equipment, training of our soldiers, and the results of meetings in the Ramstein format.

"We are ready to expand joint defence production. There is a decision by French companies to start manufacturing drones in Ukraine, and this is very valuable. We also talked about sanctions against Russia and negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the EU.

I thank France, President Macron and Mr Barroy personally for the support we have felt since the first days of the full-scale war. Thank you for your solidarity with our people!" the statement reads.