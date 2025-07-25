Martial law and mobilization extended for 90 days starting August 7. Zelenskyy signs laws

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has signed laws extending martial law and general mobilization in Ukraine.

This was reported by the parliament’s press service, according to Censor.NET.

"According to the laws, the duration of martial law has been extended for 90 days starting from 5:30 a.m. on August 7, 2025. The period of general mobilization has also been extended for the same term.

These decisions are justified by the ongoing armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine," the statement reads.

