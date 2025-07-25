Only honest admission of mistake is to resign, - servicewoman Mykhailova addressed deputies who voted for attack on NABU

By voting for the draft law restricting the independence of the NABU and the SAPO, MPs created a crisis. It was not a mistake, but a slap in the face to society.

"At the front, a mistake costs a life. In the parliament - the future of the state. Three days of silence. Three days after the betrayal of society, voters, the Revolution of Dignity, those who gave their lives for this country. For three days, you waited to see if it would be "passed". And only after the president announced the new bill did the posts about the "mistake" begin. Not after thousands of people took to the streets. Not after the public outcry, but after it became clear that it was politically more profitable to roll back, to change shoes in the air," she stressed.

According to Mykhailova, the MPs who voted for draft law 12414 created the crisis themselves.

"And the president, who did not stop this circus immediately. It was you who forced people to protest during a full-scale war. It was you who made NABU and SAPO a bargaining chip in your trades. We remember your smiles after the vote. Laughter and applause against the backdrop of dismantling the independence of key anti-corruption bodies. It was not just a mistake - it was a deliberate slap in the face to society. And now an apology? Posts about "we made a mistake"?

No. It doesn't work that way. It is impossible to "apologise" for something that destroys the credibility of the state in times of war. A mistake at the front means death. In the Rada, it is also death. Slow, but inevitable - of statehood, reforms, and the future," she said.

According to Mykhailova, the only honest admission of a mistake would be to resign from the mandate.

"No pretentious posts. No pathetic excuses. Give up your mandates - and to the dustbin of political history. Everyone. Without exception. Because the country will survive without you. But it will not survive without trust. But you won't do that, will you? Because for that you need to have something higher and more valuable," she concluded.

Scandalous law No. 12414 on NABU and SAPO

As a reminder, on 22 July, the Verkhovna Rada passed Bill 12414, which eliminates the independence of the NABU and the SAPO.

In the evening, it was signed by President Zelenskyy.

NABU Director Semen Kryvonos urged the president not to sign the bill, as it would make NABU and SAPO dependent.

In Dnipro, people protested against the adoption of draft law 12414 by the Verkhovna Rada, which effectively means the elimination of the independence of the NABU and the SAPO.

A protest also began in Kyiv.

In a video address, Zelenskyy later said that the anti-corruption infrastructure in Ukraine would work. On 23 July, the law limiting the powers of the NABU and the SAPO came into force.

Later, President Zelenskyy said that on 23 July he had gathered all the heads of law enforcement and anti-corruption agencies and agreed with them to work constructively.

Zelenskyy also said that he would submit a bill to the Verkhovna Rada that would "ensure the strength of the law enforcement system".

On 24 July, the Rada registered draft law No. 13531, which would abolish the elimination of independence of the NABU and the SAPO.

Later, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy approved a draft law that guarantees the independence of the anti-corruption agencies.

The Rada will consider Zelenskyy's draft law on 31 July 2025.

