Zelenskyy on protests against restrictions on NABU and SAPO: I respect opinion of society, we have responded

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the new draft law on the NABU and the SAPO was a reaction to public protests.

According to Censor.NET, citing Suspilne, the head of state said this during a meeting with journalists.

"It is very important what society says. I respect the opinion of society. I believe that it is absolutely normal to react when people do not want something, when people do not like it. People said: everything should be according to the law. It was very important for me that we heard and responded adequately. We have responded," the President said.

According to Zelenskyy, the new draft law contains provisions to protect anti-corruption agencies from Russian influence, including systematic lie detector tests for employees with relatives in Russia.

Read more: Zelenskyy submits draft law on independence of NABU and SAPO to Verkhovna Rada. DOCUMENT

Scandalous law No. 12414 on NABU and SAPO

As a reminder, on 22 July, the Verkhovna Rada passed Bill 12414, which eliminates the independence of the NABU and the SAPO.

In the evening, it was signed by President Zelenskyy.

NABU Director Semen Kryvonos urged the president not to sign the bill, as it would make NABU and SAPO dependent.

In Dnipro, people protested against the adoption of draft law 12414 by the Verkhovna Rada, which effectively means the elimination of the independence of the NABU and the SAPO.

A protest also began in Kyiv.

In a video address, Zelenskyy later said that the anti-corruption infrastructure in Ukraine would work. On 23 July, the law limiting the powers of the NABU and the SAPO came into force.

Later, President Zelenskyy said that on 23 July he had gathered all the heads of law enforcement and anti-corruption agencies and agreed with them to work constructively.

Zelenskyy also said that he would submit a bill to the Verkhovna Rada that would "ensure the strength of the law enforcement system".

On 24 July, the Rada registered draft law No. 13531, which would abolish the elimination of independence of the NABU and the SAPO.

Later, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy approved the bill, which guarantees the independence of the anti-corruption agencies.

Watch more: My bill on guarantees of anti-corruption agencies’ independence is already in Ukraine’s Verkhovna Rada – Zelenskyy. VIDEO