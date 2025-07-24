Just approved text of bill guaranteeing independence of anti-corruption agencies, - Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has approved a draft law that guarantees the independence of anti-corruption bodies.

The head of state announced this on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

"I have just agreed on the text of the bill, which guarantees a real strengthening of the law enforcement system in Ukraine, the independence of anti-corruption bodies, as well as reliable protection of the law enforcement system from any Russian influence or interference. The text is balanced.



The most important thing - real tools, no Russian ties and the independence of NABU and SAPO. The bill will be submitted to the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine today," the statement said.

Zelenskyy noted that unity and independence were being maintained.

"It is important that we respect the position of all Ukrainians and are grateful to everyone who is with Ukraine," the president concluded.

We remind that on 24 July, the Rada registered draft law No. 13531, which would abolish the elimination of the independence of the NABU and the SAPO.

Read more: Peskov doubts possibility of Zelenskyy-Putin meeting before end of summer

Scandalous law No. 12414 on NABU and SAPO

As a reminder, on 22 July, the Verkhovna Rada passed Bill 12414, which eliminates the independence of the NABU and the SAPO.

In the evening, it was signed by President Zelenskyy.

NABU Director Semen Kryvonos urged the president not to sign the bill, as it would make NABU and SAPO dependent.

In Dnipro, people protested against the adoption of draft law 12414 by the Verkhovna Rada, which effectively means the elimination of the independence of the NABU and the SAPO.

A protest also began in Kyiv.

In a video address, Zelenskyy later said that the anti-corruption infrastructure in Ukraine would work. On 23 July, the law limiting the powers of the NABU and the SAPO came into force.

Later, President Zelenskyy said that on 23 July he had gathered all the heads of law enforcement and anti-corruption agencies and agreed with them to work constructively.

Zelenskyy also said that he would submit a bill to the Verkhovna Rada that would "ensure the strength of the law enforcement system".

Watch more: G7 ambassadors welcome Zelenskyy’s announcements on NABU and SAPO. We offered help, - Mathernova. VIDEO