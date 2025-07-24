G7 ambassadors welcome Zelenskyy’s announcements on NABU and SAPO. We offered help, - Mathernova. VIDEO

The G7 ambassadors welcomed President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's promise to restore the independence of the NABU and the SAPO.

According to Censor.NET, EU Ambassador Katarina Mathernova said this in a morning video.

The diplomat said that she had held a coordination meeting with Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha in Kyiv.

"We discussed current developments and welcomed President Zelenskyy's announcements yesterday about reboot of anti-corruption institutions. We offered our consultations and help," Mathernova said.

Scandalous law No. 12414 on NABU and SAPO

As a reminder, on 22 July, the Verkhovna Rada passed Bill 12414, which eliminates the independence of the NABU and the SAPO.

In the evening, it was signed by President Zelenskyy.

NABU Director Semen Kryvonos urged the president not to sign the bill, as it would make NABU and SAPO dependent.

In Dnipro, people protested against the adoption of draft law 12414 by the Verkhovna Rada, which effectively means the elimination of the independence of the NABU and the SAPO.

A protest also began in Kyiv.

In a video address, Zelenskyy later stated that the anti-corruption infrastructure in Ukraine would work. On 23 July, the law limiting the powers of the NABU and the SAPO came into force.

Later, President Zelenskyy said that on 23 July he had gathered all the heads of law enforcement and anti-corruption agencies and agreed with them to work constructively.

Zelenskyy also said that he would submit a bill to the Verkhovna Rada that would "ensure the strength of the law enforcement system".

