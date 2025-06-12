Maternova: Ukraine should complete reforms of courts, decentralisation and energy

EU Ambassador to Ukraine Katarina Mathernova believes that the judiciary, decentralisation and energy remain among the areas where Ukraine needs to complete reforms.

According to her, the rule of law, judicial reform and anti-corruption remain the focus of the EU's attention, although it may seem otherwise in the information space. They are part of the "Osnovy" cluster and are part of the criteria for the Ukraine Facility programme, under which Ukraine receives financial assistance from the EU.

Mathernova noted that Ukraine has already achieved significant results in restarting the judicial system, but there are issues that need to be resolved. These include the relaunch of the Supreme Court, completion of appointments to the Constitutional and High Anti-Corruption Courts, and the creation of the High Administrative Court. "I don't think the war is necessarily a barrier to it," she added

The ambassador called decentralisation the second important area. In particular, it means the creation of prefectural bodies and a clear division of powers between local, regional and central authorities. This reform is also included in the Ukraine Facility criteria.

Mathernova identified energy as the third area: "It's important to continue with energy reforms: regulation, market coupling, and sort of big issues on energy and general management of state assets."

