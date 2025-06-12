Maternova on new trade conditions with EU: Agreement could be concluded in few months

Negotiations between Ukraine and the European Union on new trade conditions after the end of the preferential regime may be completed within a few months.

This was stated by EU Ambassador to Ukraine Katarina Mathernova in an interview with RBC-Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

Mathernova explained that after the end of the special preferential regime, the parties introduced a transitional mechanism that allows trade to continue without interruption. In particular, Ukraine can export agricultural products to the EU duty-free within the quotas - 7/12 of the annual quota provided for in the Association Agreement.

According to the ambassador, active negotiations between Ukrainian trade representatives and the European Commission's Directorate-General for Trade on new terms of cooperation under Article 29 of the Association Agreement are currently underway.

"So I really hope that during the summer months we will be able to conclude this agreement. But I wouldn't want to speculate on its terms right now - it will be the result of negotiations," Maternova said.

