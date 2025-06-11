EU and Germany allocate €18 million to Ukraine’s Energy Efficiency Fund – Mathernová

The European Union, together with Germany, is allocating €18 million to support the Energy Efficiency Fund of Ukraine.

This was announced by EU Ambassador to Ukraine Katarína Mathernová, as reported by Suspilne and cited by Censor.NET.

"We’re also providing more funding for investment and technical assistance, thanks to effective resource management. In fact, we have €18 million in new support – €13 million from the EU and €5 million from Germany. We support the Fund’s operations and are actively discussing future support with other donors," the diplomat stated.

She noted that international partners continue to back the Fund because it has proven effective. According to Mathernová, the Fund expanded from 90 projects in 2021 to over 1,500, helping 217,000 families while following the principle of "building back better."

"Thanks to the Fund, the amount of electricity saved annually is equivalent to the yearly consumption of the city of Chernivtsi," she added.

