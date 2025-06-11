Mathernová: Russia can only be forced to stop its terror against Ukraine

Russia can only be compelled to end its terrorist actions against Ukraine through force, as it shows no willingness to do so voluntarily.

This was stated by EU Ambassador to Ukraine Katarína Mathernová during a briefing, according to Censor.NET, citing Ukrinform.

"I live here. I go to shelters just like you and wake up to the same explosions. It is absolutely clear that Moscow has no intention of ending this terror unless it is forced to," Mathernová emphasized.

She also expressed hope that the upcoming 18th package of EU sanctions, which has already been endorsed by the European Commission and still needs approval from all EU member states, will serve as part of the pressure mechanism to force Russia to halt its aggression.

