Building near EU Delegation damaged during night attack in Kyiv - Mathernova

A building located next to the EU Delegation in Ukraine was damaged as a result of a massive Russian attack with drones and missiles.

This was reported by the EU Ambassador to Ukraine Katarina Mathernova on the social network X, Censor.NET informs.

According to her, Russian "Shahed" kamikaze drones and missiles once again terrorised the Ukrainian capital. As a result, the building next to the EU Delegation suffered significant damage.

"And still, people go to work in the morning. Russia will not break them.Air defence saves lives. Endless thanks to defenders & rescuers," Mathernova said.

As a reminder, on the night of 10 June, Kyiv suffered another air attack from Russia, during which air defence forces were engaged.