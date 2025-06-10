Ruscists attacked Kyiv: damage in 7 districts, four injured. VIDEO

On the night of 10 June, Russian invaders struck again at the capital.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the mayor Vitali Klitschko and the head of the CMA Timur Tkachenko.

"Throughout the night, the enemy continuously terrorised Kyiv with attack drones. They hit civilian infrastructure and civilians.

7 districts of the capital were damaged. There are partial destructions and fires in high-rise buildings and private houses. Cars and warehouses were on fire," said Tkachenko.

As a result of the attack, cars were on fire in Shevchenkivskyi district. In Obolonskyi district, the wreckage of a UAV fell on the territory of a school and a fire broke out in a non-residential building. In Dniprovskyi district, smoke was recorded in a non-residential building.

In Podilskyi and Darnytskyi districts, debris fell in the open. Also in Darnytsia district, preliminary, debris fell on a private house.

A balcony in a residential building is on fire in the Shevchenkivskyi district and a fire broke out in a business centre building. There is also a fire in a residential area in Obolon district and a pharmacy is on fire.

A fire broke out in a multi-storey building in Solomianskyi district. In Podilskyi district, the wreckage of a UAV fell at two locations.

"Four people were injured in the capital as a result of a night attack on the city. All of them were hospitalised," Klitschko said.

Read more: Russian attack on Kyiv: 32 people injured, including two children, rescue operations suspended until morning