Draft law to abolish elimination of independence of NABU and SAPO registered in Rada

The Verkhovna Rada has registered draft law No. 13531 "on the restoration of institutional independence of bodies conducting pre-trial investigation and procedural guidance in cases of corruption offences".

"Our draft law 13531 on the cancellation of the liquidation of the NABU and the SAPO is on the website of the Rada. It is officially registered," he said.

According to the Verkhovna Rada website, the draft law has now been submitted to the leadership for consideration.

Scandalous law No. 12414 on NABU and SAPO

As a reminder, on 22 July, the Verkhovna Rada passed Bill 12414, which eliminates the independence of the NABU and the SAPO.

In the evening, it was signed by President Zelenskyy.

NABU Director Semen Kryvonos urged the president not to sign the bill, as it would make NABU and SAPO dependent.

In Dnipro, people protested against the adoption of draft law 12414 by the Verkhovna Rada, which effectively means the elimination of the independence of the NABU and the SAPO.

A protest also began in Kyiv.

In a video address, Zelenskyy later said that the anti-corruption infrastructure in Ukraine would work. On 23 July, the law limiting the powers of the NABU and the SAPO came into force.

Later, President Zelenskyy said that on 23 July he had gathered all the heads of law enforcement and anti-corruption agencies and agreed with them to work constructively.

Zelenskyy also said that he would submit a bill to the Verkhovna Rada that would "ensure the strength of the law enforcement system".

