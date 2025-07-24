Draft law to restore independence of NABU and SAPO is being registered in the Rada, - Yurchyshyn

48 parliamentarians initiated the registration of a draft law that would restore the independence of the NABU and the SAPO.

This was announced on Facebook by MP and chairman of the Rada Committee on Freedom of Speech Yaroslav Yurchyshyn, Censor.NET reports.

"The law on restoring the independence of NABU and SAPO was signed by 48 MPs from different factions. We are registering it. Tomorrow we can vote. Turbo mode is turbo mode. Your move, Mr President," he said.

Scandalous law No. 12414 on NABU and SAPO

As a reminder, on 22 July, the Verkhovna Rada passed Bill 12414, which eliminates the independence of the NABU and the SAPO.

In the evening, it was signed by President Zelenskyy.

NABU Director Semen Kryvonos urged the president not to sign the bill, as it would make NABU and SAPO dependent.

In Dnipro, people protested against the adoption of draft law 12414 by the Verkhovna Rada, which effectively means the elimination of the independence of the NABU and the SAPO.

A protest also began in Kyiv.

In a video address, Zelenskyy later said that the anti-corruption infrastructure in Ukraine would work. On 23 July, the law limiting the powers of the NABU and the SAPO came into force.

Later, President Zelenskyy said that on 23 July he had gathered all the heads of law enforcement and anti-corruption agencies and agreed with them to work constructively.

Zelenskyy also said that he would submit a bill to the Verkhovna Rada that would "ensure the strength of the law enforcement system".

