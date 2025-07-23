People’s Deputy from the "Servant of the People" faction Roman Hryshchuk has called for the restoration of independence to NABU and SAPO.

He wrote this on Facebook after President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced the submission of a bill to the Verkhovna Rada that "will strengthen the rule of law,"

"Thank you all! The independence of NABU and SAPO must be restored. The President will submit the bill. Conclusions about the effectiveness and working methods of these institutions must also be drawn—especially during wartime," the parliamentarian stated.

He added that the Verkhovna Rada session should be held as soon as possible.

"The Rada session needs to be convened as quickly as possible. There is experience in gathering deputies for an extraordinary session in the chamber," the deputy concluded.

Recall that in his address, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he would submit a bill to the Verkhovna Rada that "will strengthen the rule of law."

Scandalous law No. 12414 on NABU and SAPO

Recall that the Verkhovna Rada passed Bill 12414, which eliminates the independence of the NABU and the SAPO on 22 July.

In the evening, President Zelenskyy signed it.

NABU Director Semen Kryvonos called on the President not to sign the bill, as it would make NABU and SAPO dependent.

In Dnipro, people protested against the adoption of draft law 12414 by the Verkhovna Rada, which effectively means the elimination of the independence of the NABU and the SAPO.

A protest also began in Kyiv.

In a video address, Zelenskyy later stated that the anti-corruption infrastructure in Ukraine would work. On 23 July, the law limiting the powers of the NABU and the SAPO came into force.

Later, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that on July 23 he gathered all heads of law enforcement and anti-corruption agencies and agreed with them on constructive cooperation.

