Estonian Foreign Minister Tsahkna concerned about NABU and SAPO law: Fight against corruption and rule of law are foundation of democratic state

Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna expressed concern over the law passed in Ukraine that limits the independence of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO).

"The fight against corruption and adherence to the rule of law are the foundation of a democratic, functioning state and are also central to the EU accession process. Therefore, the law adopted by the Rada on July 22, which limits the independence of anti-corruption institutions, raises concerns," the diplomat said.

According to the Estonian minister, such steps weaken confidence in reforms and raise questions about the development of the rule of law.

"I shared these thoughts with my Ukrainian colleague (Andrii Sybiha - ed.). I will continue active communication with him, including in light of the talks taking place today in Istanbul," Tsahkna said.

He added that Estonia will continue to support Ukraine in its fight against Russian aggression.

"We will also continue to share our experience of reforms and European integration with Ukraine. We hope that considering this experience will help Ukraine reform itself to join the EU quickly," said the Estonian Foreign Minister.

Verkhovna Rada passed Bill 12414, which eliminates the independence of the NABU and the SAPO.

In the evening, President Zelensky signed it.

NABU Director Semen Kryvonos called on the President not to sign the bill, as it would make NABU and SAPO dependent.

In Dnipro, people protested against the adoption of draft law 12414 by the Verkhovna Rada, which effectively means the elimination of the independence of the NABU and the SAPO.

A protest also began in Kyiv.

In a video address, Zelenskyy later stated that the anti-corruption infrastructure in Ukraine would work. On 23 July, the law limiting the powers of the NABU and the SAPO came into force.

