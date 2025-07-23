Russia will try to use protests linked to Law No. 12414 adoption to undermine Ukraine’s resistance – DIU

The aggressor state Russia, including its intelligence services and Kremlin propagandists, is thoroughly and deeply studying the situation inside Ukraine to exploit protests related to the adoption of Law No. 12414 for undermining our country’s ability to resist the full-scale Russian armed aggression.

This was stated by the Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine (DIU), reports Censor.NET.

According to the DIU’s assessment, Russia intends to discredit Ukraine worldwide to weaken or destroy Western support for Ukraine’s armed struggle against the aggressor.



Inside Ukraine, Russia is exploring opportunities to exploit public discontent to maximize the escalation of the situation by using available influence resources, including information.

"To raise the level of protests, deepen polarization and chaos in Ukrainian society, and as a result, weaken state resilience during an existential war, provocative actions inspired from Moscow cannot be ruled out.

The DIU of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine reminds that the Ukrainian nation is in a genocidal war, in which the aggressor tries by all means to destroy our state, and calls for prudence in assessments and actions," the DIU emphasized.

Earlier, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that today, 23 July 2025, he had gathered all the heads of law enforcement and anti-corruption agencies and agreed with them to work constructively.

On 22 July, the Verkhovna Rada passed Bill 12414, which eliminates the independence of the NABU and the SAPO.

In the evening, President Zelensky signed it.

NABU Director Semen Kryvonos called on the President not to sign the bill, as it would make NABU and SAPO dependent.

In Dnipro, people protested against the adoption of draft law 12414 by the Verkhovna Rada, which effectively means the elimination of the independence of the NABU and the SAPO.

A protest also began in Kyiv.

In a video address, Zelenskyy later stated that the anti-corruption infrastructure in Ukraine would work. On 23 July, the law limiting the powers of the NABU and the SAPO came into force.

