Protest against law on NABU and SAPO will take place on 23 July in Kyiv and 14 other cities in Ukraine

On Wednesday, 23 July, protest rallies will be held in a number of Ukrainian cities due to the adoption by the Verkhovna Rada of Law No. 12414 on the actual destruction of the independence of the NABU and the SAPO.

This was reported by military officer Serhii Hnezdilov, Censor.NET reports.

Where will the protests take place?

Kyiv, 20:00, Franko Theatre

Odesa, 19:00, opposite the city garden

Lviv, 19:30, near the monument to Shevchenko

Dnipro, 20:00, Ukraina Hotel

Zaporizhzhia, 18:00, Shevchenko Boulevard

Ivano-Frankivsk, 20:00, near the White House

Uzhhorod, 20:00, Poshtova Square

Cherkasy, 20:00, Soborna Square near the OR

Vinnytsia, 20:30, Heavenly Hundred Square

Kryvyi Rih, 18:00, Flagpole

Kropyvnytskyi, 20:00, Maidan Heroes Square

Chernihiv, 18:00, near the OVA

Chernivtsi, 18:00, Central Square

Ternopil, 17:00, near the RSA

Poltava, 19:00, Gogol theatre

"Come. I will come. All our men will come," Hnezdilov added.

As a reminder, on 22 July, the Verkhovna Rada passed Bill 12414, which eliminates the independence of the NABU and the SAPO.

In the evening, it was signed by President Zelenskyy.

NABU Director Semen Kryvonos urged the president not to sign the bill, as it would make NABU and SAPO dependent.

In Dnipro, people protested against the adoption of draft law 12414 by the Verkhovna Rada, which effectively means the elimination of the independence of the NABU and the SAPO.

A protest also began in Kyiv.

In a video address, Zelenskyy later stated that the anti-corruption infrastructure in Ukraine would work. On 23 July, the law limiting the powers of the NABU and the SAPO came into force.

Subsequently, President Zelenskyy said that on 23 July he had gathered all the heads of law enforcement and anti-corruption agencies and agreed with them to work constructively.