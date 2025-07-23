"Veto law": People in Kyiv took to streets in protest against bill No. 12414. VIDEO
On the evening of July 23, a peaceful protest rally against bill No. 12414 took place in Kyiv.
This was reported by Censor.NET.
People are chanting: "Veto the law".
Recall that on the evening of Wednesday, July 23, protests resumed in several Ukrainian cities against the law that strips independence from the National Anti-Corruption Bureau and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password