"Veto law": People in Kyiv took to streets in protest against bill No. 12414. VIDEO

On the evening of July 23, a peaceful protest rally against bill No. 12414 took place in Kyiv.

This was reported by Censor.NET.

People are chanting: "Veto the law".

Recall that on the evening of Wednesday, July 23, protests resumed in several Ukrainian cities against the law that strips independence from the National Anti-Corruption Bureau and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office.

