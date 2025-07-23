Second day of protests against elimination of NABU and SAPO independence. PHOTO OF DAY
A peaceful protest against bill No. 12414, which effectively abolishes the independence of NABU and SAP, has gathered for the second day in a row in central Kyiv.
Watch on Censor.NET.
As a reminder, on 22 July, the Verkhovna Rada passed draft law 12414, which effectively eliminates the independence of the NABU and the SAPO.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password