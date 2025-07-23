ENG
News Photo Abolition of NABU and SAPO independence
Second day of protests against elimination of NABU and SAPO independence. PHOTO OF DAY

A peaceful protest against bill No. 12414, which effectively abolishes the independence of NABU and SAP, has gathered for the second day in a row in central Kyiv.

Protest near the Frank Theatre

As a reminder, on 22 July, the Verkhovna Rada passed draft law 12414, which effectively eliminates the independence of the NABU and the SAPO.

