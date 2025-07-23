"Russkies kill, government goes in for kill": protest against bill No. 12414 continues in Kyiv. VIDEO

On the evening of July 23, a peaceful protest rally against bill No. 12414 took place in Kyiv.

This was reported by Censor.NET.

People are chanting: "Veto the law".

Recall that on the evening of Wednesday, July 23, protests resumed in several Ukrainian cities against the law that strips independence from the National Anti-Corruption Bureau and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office.

Another video from the protest was posted by People’s Deputy of "Holos" Yaroslava Zhelezniak.

"This is what the square looks like… Most are young people). So? Is anti-corruption and institutional independence still only important to the Facebook bubble?" Zhelezniak commented.

Update:

As of late evening, the protest against bill No. 12414 continued in Kyiv.

