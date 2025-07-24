President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's decision to strip Ukrainian anti-corruption organisations of their independence may be the biggest gamble of his political life and could tarnish his image in the West.

"Zelenskyy's actions against the National Anti-Corruption Bureau and the Specialised Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office also raise doubts about Ukraine's aspirations to join the European Union," the publication writes.

The journalists recalled that European officials have warned that this could dash Ukraine's hopes for EU membership.

French Minister for European Affairs Benjamin Haddad called on Zelenskyy to reverse his decision. And German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul said that severe restrictions on anti-corruption agencies would "hinder" Kyiv's EU ambitions.

The Times notes that the decisions on NABU and SAPO are a striking turnaround for Zelenskyy, who was seen as "an international symbol of freedom" after Russia's full-scale invasion

"While the protests have been relatively small, Zelenskyy knows well that the Maidan protests that led to the ouster of President Yanukovych in 2014 were also modest in their beginnings. Zelenskyy also remembers that these protests began when Yanukovych withdrew from the agreement on Ukraine's rapprochement with the EU," the newspaper writes.

The journalists believe that Ukraine's path to the EU could be "a direct victim of Zelensky's decision, unless there is a sharp reversal".

Scandalous law No. 12414 on NABU and SAPO

As a reminder, on 22 July, the Verkhovna Rada passed Bill 12414, which eliminates the independence of the NABU and the SAPO.

In the evening, it was signed by President Zelenskyy.

NABU Director Semen Kryvonos urged the president not to sign the bill, as it would make NABU and SAPO dependent.

In Dnipro, people protested against the adoption of draft law 12414 by the Verkhovna Rada, which effectively means the elimination of the independence of the NABU and the SAPO.

A protest also began in Kyiv.

In a video address, Zelenskyy later said that the anti-corruption infrastructure in Ukraine would work. On 23 July, the law limiting the powers of the NABU and the SAPO came into force.

Later, President Zelenskyy said that on 23 July he had gathered all the heads of law enforcement and anti-corruption agencies and agreed with them to work constructively.

Zelenskyy also said that he would submit a bill to the Verkhovna Rada that would "ensure the strength of the law enforcement system".

