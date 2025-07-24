Zelenskyy submits draft law on independence of NABU and SAPO to Verkhovna Rada. DOCUMENT

A draft law by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy to strengthen the powers of the anti-corruption bodies NABU and SAPO has been registered on the website of the Verkhovna Rada.

This is stated in the draft law card, Censor.NET reports.

Thus, Zelenskyy's initiative provides that:

The Prosecutor General and deputies cannot give instructions to SAPO prosecutors or take actions directly related to their authority. Administrative written orders regarding SAPO activities must be approved by the Deputy Prosecutor General, the head of SAPO.

NABU employees with access to state secrets must undergo a polygraph test organized by the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) within six months.

NABU can take on cases from other agencies if jurisdiction is determined; this requires NABU director’s decision and SAPO prosecutor’s approval.

The head of SAPO may transfer cases to other bodies if NABU cannot investigate due to objective reasons.

SAPO prosecutors may issue written instructions to NABU detectives, and refusal to comply entails responsibility.

NABU employees are banned from traveling abroad during martial law except for official business trips.

The Prosecutor General may transfer cases from the State Bureau of Investigations (SBI) to other bodies.

The Prosecutor General of Ukraine is prohibited from entrusting the pre-trial investigation of an offence that falls under the jurisdiction of the NABU to another pre-trial investigation body.

The exceptions are "objective circumstances that make it impossible for the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine or its pre-trial investigation to be carried out under martial law".

Additional provisions:

Simplified prosecutor appointment procedure: the exclusive right for the Prosecutor General to appoint prosecutors to specific proceedings is removed.

Notification of suspicion: NABU staff can be notified of suspicion not only by the Prosecutor General but also by the head of SAPO.

Scandalous law No. 12414 on NABU and SAPO

Recall that the Verkhovna Rada passed Bill 12414, which eliminates the independence of the NABU and the SAPO on July 2025.

In the evening, President Zelenskyy signed it.

NABU Director Semen Kryvonos called on the President not to sign the bill, as it would make NABU and SAPO dependent.

In Dnipro, people protested against the adoption of draft law 12414 by the Verkhovna Rada, which effectively means the elimination of the independence of the NABU and the SAPO.

A protest also began in Kyiv.

In a video address, Zelenskyy later stated that the anti-corruption infrastructure in Ukraine would work. On 23 July, the law limiting the powers of the NABU and the SAPO came into force.

Later, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that on July 23 he gathered all heads of law enforcement and anti-corruption agencies and agreed with them on constructive cooperation.

Zelenskyy also said that he would submit a bill to the Verkhovna Rada that would "ensure the strength of the law enforcement system".

On July 24, draft law No. 13531 was registered in the Rada, which will abolish the elimination of NABU and SAPO’s independence.

Subsequently, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy approved the draft law guaranteeing the independence of the anti-corruption agencies.

